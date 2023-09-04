The Triumph of Labout

It was something I was always proud of. My Dad, Johnny was one of the best mechanics at Dane Kane Chevrolet in Windsor, if not the best.

I remember him telling me, “Anything made by man, can be fixed by man.” The harder, the tougher it was, the more he liked the challenge. On this Labour Day weekend, it’s time we recognize the hard working people of our country.

John Makichuk

The author's father, John Makichuk at Windsor Airport, early 1960s.

northrungrader
northrungrader

We stopped valuing labour, when secondary education became the norm. Every generation wants our children to do better, but we have almost come full circle. My son is now taking his 3rd year school portion for his mechanics ticket. My possible future son in law is already a red seal electrician. My son in law, is on his 3rd year for his welding ticket. My daughter is a stay at home mom raising a large family. My step daughter is in Early Childhood Development, my step son is in warehouse distribution. Not a college degree in the whole bunch, and they will all do better then us, from the labour of their hands, hearts, and minds. I grew up on a farm, sweat, calloused hands, sore muscles was the norm, and the older I get, the more I miss it.

Encourage your children and grandchildren to seriously consider the trades, there are plumbers making obsene income because no one wants to deal with other people's $hi+, if you can work with your hands and mind, you will be better off.

makichukd
makichukd

Excellent comment!

