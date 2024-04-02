Opinion

MAKICHUK: To boo Gondek, or not to boo Gondek, that's the question

Mayor Jyoti Gondek — where did it all go wrong?
Mayor Jyoti Gondek — where did it all go wrong?Screengrab
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Calgary
Calgary Flames
City Of Calgary
Yyccc
Jeromy Farkas
Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Saddledome

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news