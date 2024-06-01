MAKICHUK: Trump conviction a made-in-USA sham

In Woody Allen's comedy film Bananas, his character, Fielding Mellish, addresses the court, saying, "It's a travesty of a mockery of a sham of a mockery of two mockeries of a sham. I move for a mistrial, do you realize there is not a single homosexual on that jury."It's a hilarious line from a hilarious movie.But yesterday, in a Manhattan courtroom, a similar mockery, but perhaps not as funny occurred in the conviction of Donald Trump on 34 felony counts, in the so-called Hush Money trial.Trump's GOP supporters, red-tie Republicans, almost to a man defended the former president, calling it a shameful travesty and an abuse of judicial power.And I have reason to believe, they are right this time. I think the US judicial system was misused, to bring down Donald Trump.That's what this was all about. And I'm not talking about the other charges he may face in future, I'm talking about this case.And look, I don't like the guy. He's a lying, mean-spirited snake-oil salesman and huckster who tried to bring down the US democracy on Jan. 6.However, I have reason to believe, he was wronged by these "trumped up" charges, pun intended.As author, lawyer and The View TV host Sunny Hostin said, "You can indict a ham sandwich in New York state."And that is exactly what has happened here.This was about bringing down former President Donald Trump. Nothing more, nothing less.Maybe it's me, I don't know, but I just don't see a crime here. I don't even know why these charges were laid.And I wonder why the judge gave instructions to the jury, to treat it as such. That will obviously be challenged in an appeal.Prosecutors said it was an attempt to defraud voters. But I wonder if it was an attempt to mislead a jury.Trump made things worse by ranting at everyone as the trial progressed, and his attempt to blame President Joe Biden for it was just ridiculous.But even astute political commentator Bill Maher said, these charges should have never happened. And Maher is a straight shooter.In the famous classic movie, Citizen Kane, Charles' Foster Kane's political run is derailed when a scandal involving a young lady is revealed to the press.Trump & Co. were obviously trying to avert a similar fate with adult actress Stormy Daniels, during his presidential run. But so what?What does that have to do with anything? So he tried to cover it up? So what? Where is the crime? Who cares?Why is this even happening? A sham of a mockery.What it suggests, as my noble friend Peter Menzies submits, is that "going forward almost all former presidents will be indicted."Combative British TV personality Piers Morgan said on X, formerly Twitter: “This is a sad, shameful and ridiculous day for America. To drag a former president, who is running for president again, through criminal courts over something so trivial feels a massive overreach & an incredibly divisive and obviously politically partisan action.”Elon Musk chimed in: "If a former President can be criminally convicted over such a trivial matter — motivated by politics, rather than justice — then anyone is at risk of a similar fate," Throw enough investigators at anybody, such as US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy vs. Union Leader Jimmy Hoffa, and you will find something. Nobody is totally clean.Well, except for maybe Ralph Nader.The auto companies tried, but couldn't find anything on him.But to say that the American justice system is not corrupted by politics, or at least infested by politics, is to say the Pope is not Catholic. It is, and it happens all the time.Martha Stewart? Conrad Black? Is the Trump case any different?Kick 'em when they're up, kick 'em when they're down.Perhaps even more evidence of this judicial headhunting, is the massive US $354 million fine handed down by Judge Arthur Engoron in a New York court, for Trump's fraudulent business practices.Yes, he was caught red-handed, but this obscene judgment, proves beyond a doubt, that the powers that be are trying to take down The Donald.It's payback time in The Big Apple.Even Wall Street was shocked by the move, with terrified stock market types openly pointing to the hypocrisy of the sentence.Which should have been in the range of $10 million-$20 million, max.What on earth will they fine someone, if they really do something bad?The Donald Trump I saw exiting the court after his felony convictions, shocked me. He looked like a broken man.But what he said, was probably true. The real judgment, will occur on Nov. 5 — the day of the upcoming US election.CNN commentators remain shocked that millions of Americans see through this kangaroo court. But people are not stupid.This case was a mockery of a sham, of two shams. And instead of harming Tump's presidential chances, I think it will propel it.An e-mail from Trump's team in my mailbox today, said that his presidential campaign raised a record US $34.8 million from small-dollar donors in the hours after his hush money case conviction.Nearly 30% of those donors were brand new to the Trump donation site WinRed, senior campaign advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a press release.That's what this moment means for America and the election.