MAKICHUK: UK goes 'on war footing,' while Canada withers

The UK is taking no chances with Vladimir Putin.

Like many other European nations, they've decided to act, rather than give this madman carte blanche.

The nation will boost defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade to deliver a “generational investment” and respond to a world at its most “dangerous” since the end of the Cold War, according to a report in Breaking Defense.

Under the new plan, London wants to spend a cumulative extra of £75 billion (US $93 billion) over the next six years, culminating in a 2030 annual defence budget of £87 billion (US $108 billion), which would make it second in NATO only to the US in defence expenditure.

This consolidates its position as the largest military spender in Europe and second for NATO members behind only the US.

Speaking in Warsaw Poland on April 23 at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “Today is a landmark moment in the defence of the United Kingdom.”

“An axis of authoritarian states with different values to ours, like Russia, Iran, North Korea and China are increasingly assertive,” he added.

“The danger they pose is not new, but what is new is that these countries or their proxies are causing more instability, more quickly, in more places at once … they’re increasingly acting together, making common cause in an attempt to reshape the world order.”

Sunak added that the spending hike was necessary because the “pace and intensity” of state-based threats had changed significantly, Breaking Defense reported.

"I know there are some people who will think these are faraway problems. But they are not."

Some doubt exists, however, as the Conservative Party, which Sunak leads, must call a general election on or before January 2025, with polls showing that the opposition Labour Party is on course to challenge for power.

The upping of the ante comes less than two weeks after Labour leader Keir Starmer said in an interview that, if elected, he too would increase defence spending to 2.5% GDP “as soon as resources allow.”

In addition to the new funding announced by Sunak, he also revealed that the UK defence industry will be placed on a “war footing,” supported by a £10 billion (US $12.4 billion) investment in munitions production, Breaking Defense reported.