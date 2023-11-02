MAKICHUK: US in race to reverse-engineer alien tech

There was a popular joke that went around Washington, DC circles: If you wanted to know what was going on at Area 51 in the Nevada desert, you need only go to the Russian embassy. Not only had they infiltrated the top secret base, allegedly home to UFOs being back-engineered and Heaven knows what else, they were actually given free access to Area S4, the ultra-secret base carved out of a desert rock face. Bob Lazar, a technician at Area 51 who was hired by the great nuclear physicist Edward Teller, remembered it well. According to Lazar, Russian scientists had free access to the UFOs he and others were attempting to back engineer. Until the day, when a bunch of Element 115 chips disappeared. Everything changed after that, said Lazar. The Russians were booted and security tightened. Element 115, also called Moscovium, does not exist on earth except when created in labs for milliseconds after particle collisions. It also has a unique feature … very radioactive, the gravity wave extends beyond the nucleus, which means it can be amplified. Not only amplified, but directed, focused. When controlled, it can be utilized in a craft, a flying saucer if you like — allowing it to jump through time/space. Great distances, in seconds — with no G effects to the occupant, or occupants. Your basic UFO technology. This is how UFOs can make speedy turns at 5,000 mph. Or, disappear at any given time and appear somewhere else. Or travel through oceans at great speeds.Technology that allows for multi-dimension travel, ladies and gents. But let’s get back to Lazar and his efforts and that of others, to back engineer alien technology.Any kind of gap between us and our valiant enemies is something to get excited over. Governments spend billions to stop this from happening. Just when you have heard it all, some top Pentagon officials believe we may also be losing the alien retrieval/back engineering war.No, I’m not joking. Last week, a former senior Defence Intelligence Agency scientist became the 10th ex-government official, military officer or scientist to allege publicly the US government has recovered at least one UFO, The Hill reported.The overwhelming majority of these individuals also claim the government transferred the retrieved craft to defence contractors for technical and scientific analysis, the report said. At least 30 whistleblowers familiar with these alleged UFO retrieval and analysis efforts have provided testimony to Congress, the US government’s congressionally-mandated UFO analysis office and the investigative watchdogs that oversee the US Department of Defence and Intelligence Community.Importantly, the inspector general for the intelligence community deemed the lead UFO whistleblower’s core allegations “credible and urgent.”They are here, folks. As much as you and I are here. And it would be foolish to ignore that fact.As Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.), a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence stated recently, new protections enacted by Congress resulted in “all sorts of (UFO whistleblowers) coming out of the woodwork.” These individuals, Gallagher said, are telling congressional investigators that “they’ve been part of this or that (UFO) program,” resulting in “a variety of pretty intense conversations.”In July, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), along with a bipartisan group of five other senators, introduced remarkable UFO-related legislation, The Hill reported. Following reports China and Russia may also have retrieved UFOs, language in the legislation alluding to the “increasing potential for technology surprise from foreign adversaries” takes on a particular significance.While the exact details of foreign UFO retrieval and reverse engineering efforts remain murky, Grusch has described a “publicly unknown Cold War over recovered and exploited physical material — a competition with near-peer adversaries over the years to identify unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) crashes/landings and retrieve the material for exploitation/reverse engineering to garner asymmetric national defense advantages.”Of particular interest, the legislation alludes to the existence of highly advanced forms of propulsion derived from recovered UFOs and based on “technology other than chemical propellants, solar power or electric ion thrust." ”Intriguingly, following a classified briefing from the DOD inspector general on UFOs this week, Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) stated, “It appears… somebody has discovered something, some advanced form of propulsion or technology — that may actually change all of our lives.”Imagine … technology that could change all our lives. And you can’t have it.It has long been believed Lockheed’s Skunk Works© factory in Palmdale, CA, is 50 years ahead in aerospace technology. Former Skunk Works© director Ben Rich admitted as much, in a deathbed confession. The latter was published in an article by Tom Keller, an aerospace engineer who worked for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.According to Rich, Skunk Works© and Boeing’s Phantom Works are so secret, so advanced, they are beyond US Congressional oversight. Rich’s comments and change of heart are nothing short of astonishing.“We now have the technology to take ET home. No, it won’t take someone’s lifetime to do it,” he said. “We now have the capability to travel to the stars. First, you have to understand that we will not get to the stars using chemical propulsion. Second, we have to devise a new propulsion technology. What we have to do is find out where Einstein went wrong.”It was Rich's opinion the public should not be told about UFOs and extraterrestrials. He believed they could not handle the truth — ever. Only in the last months of his decline did he begin to feel that the secret "international corporate board of directors" that now deal with the "subject" could represent a bigger danger to personal freedoms than the presence of off-world visitors.And the Americans aren’t the only ones dealing with this issue. In a secret project reminiscent of the chilliest days of the Cold War, Russia has built a mammoth underground military complex in the Ural Mountains, Russian sources told The New York Times. Hidden inside Yamantau mountain in the Beloretsk area of the southern Urals, the project involves a huge complex served by a railroad, a highway and thousands of workers."The complex is as big as the Washington area inside the Beltway," said an American official familiar with intelligence reports. The project began during the era of Leonid Brezhnev, when the Soviet Union was locked in an arms race with the US, the Communist Party ruled the country and the military budget seemingly knew no bounds. It is largely suspected that this could be Russia’s Area 51, where alien technology is also being back engineered.Has the CIA or any other intelligence agency penetrated this top-secret complex? We honestly don’t know. Nothing has been publicly stated.The Russians have only said it is a mining facility. Whatever they are doing, it does not bode well. Especially under the Mad Russian himself, President Vlad Putin.Not to be outdone, China too, has recently expanded its 'Area 51,' according to intel sources. It consists of a massive, three-mile-long runway in a remote patch of Chinese desert, hundreds of miles from any cities, NPR.org reported. Satellite imagery from the commercial company Maxar shows around a dozen large concrete buildings under construction near the landing strip in Xinjiang province. The buildings mark a significant change at the airfield, which up until now lacked much in the way of permanent accommodation.What is going on there?Said one source: "Atmospheric aircraft, high-altitude aircraft, high-altitude drones, potential bombers, other experimental aircraft … you know, the sort of stuff that the United States might be accused of testing at a site like Area 51."It is no longer a matter of 'do aliens exist, or not exist?' Those days are over. It’s now about taking their shared technology — however it was attained — and back engineering it quickly and efficiently. At least, that’s the theory. And you can laugh all you want; the Pentagon is not.Logistically, tactically, they want to win this one. They need to win this one. They have to win this one. As crazy as it may sound, the West cannot permit an alien technology gap.