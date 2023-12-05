MAKICHUK: War in Venezuela? Another flashpoint rears its head

There is war in the Ukraine.

There is war in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Iran and the Houthis are causing trouble in the Middle East.

Countries such as Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Libya, Mali, Somalia, South Sudan and Syria are all currently experiencing civil wars.

Over in Asia-Pacific, a belligerent China, bent on retaking Taiwan, is flexing its military muscle which, as Henry Kissinger warned, could lead us into “a great power confrontation.”

Supercharged by AI, the two sides have five to 10 years to settle upon principles that can establish a new world order, Kissinger said.

It seems the US, like an Ed Sullivan plate spinner, is spinning too many plates, making the job of deterrence even more difficult and costly.

But war in Venezuela? Against Guyana?

Are you kidding me?

Mainly covered by dense rainforest, the country of Guyana, on the North Atlantic coast of South America, is not an obvious flashpoint.

However, a referendum in neighboring Venezuela has led to genuine fears about a possible land grab by authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro, who has his eyes on a portion of Guyana containing extensive oil and mineral reserves, according to a report in The WarZone.

The territory in question, known as Essequibo, is roughly the size of the US state of Alabama at 61,600 square miles and makes up around two-thirds of Guyana, the report said.

Around 120,000 of Guyana’s population of approximately 800,000 people live there, equivalent to 15%.

Venezuela has long argued this land was stolen when the border was drawn up between the two countries at the end of the 19th century, the report said.

As well as valuable minerals — primarily gold and copper — the territory provides access to significant oil reserves in the Atlantic.