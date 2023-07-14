I died, on a bridge in Thailand.
Let me explain. I worked in Bangkok, at Nation Multimedia. A big outfit, at that time. All gone now, of course. Or at least, most of it.
It was in Bang Na, way out in the suburbs. I was editor of Myanmar Eleven — an online rag, that was all things Myanmar.
This was because back then, it was booming. Then, there was hope. That’s all been quashed by a bunch of evil bastards, military types, greedy types who would later take over.
But at that time, overnight I became an expert on Myanmar and its potential economic boom. And believe me, it was booming.
Every corporation in the world was jumping on the wagon. They could not get in there fast enough. Anyway, that’s not what this column is about.
I lived in a massive condo complex just across the street from the high-rise where I worked.
And, I had to walk home at night.
There were two options: over a bridge, which spanned a multi-level freeway; or, in a tunnel underneath, which followed a dirty, foul-smelling creek.
And in that creek, my friends, were pythons. Yes, really big pythons that scared the hell out of me. I was always afraid one of them would jump out and grab me in the dark and I would never be seen or heard from again.
To their glee, my co-workers found out about this and teased me relentlessly, telling me I would one day be dragged into oblivion. And that worked. It scared the hell out of me.
So, I often took the bridge instead; a big long pedestrian bridge.
And on that bridge, usually, was a lonely dog.
He was often there, just looking at the freeway cars going by. And I know what that dog was thinking. I know it, I felt it.
He wished he was in one of those cars, with a family. A family who loved him and cared for him.
It broke me heart, every time. His heart was broken too. Both of us, broken.
He would look up at me, and then look back at the highway. Never moving a muscle. Sometimes, I would drop him some leftovers.
That dog also hung out at our condo complex. He was fed rice and other stuff, by the friendly street vendors.
So he was one of the lucky ones. He and his little buddy, a small yappy dog, would guard our complex 24/7. Your basic Mutt and Jeff.
Chasing away any other dog. I guess it has to do with territory, I don’t know.
But every night — and night comes fast in Bangkok — he would be on that bridge, looking at the passing cars. Still even hard for me to talk about it, as I often choke up.
Why am I talking about this? Because, there are many animal rescue groups, in Calgary and southern Alberta. They fight for every penny they can get to help forsaken animals of any kind.
This past week, I donated a valuable Bateman artwork, a print signed by the famed wildlife artist, to the wonderful folks at the MEOW Foundation.
A group that does not believe in euthanizing cats but instead, tries to find them forever-homes, or at least, temporary homes.
The work these people do is absolutely amazing.
I am also donating some collectibles I have amassed, over the years, to the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation this upcoming week.
Stuff they can auction or sell — a small thing, but maybe it can help.
And that’s why, I am asking you today, to find it in your heart, to find something, anything, $10 or $20 to help an animal rescue group, of your liking.
Every little bit helps folks. It all helps.
And yes, I did die on that bridge. Not once, but several times.
To this day, that memory sears my soul. I will never forget that dog.
But then, we all have our own private purgatories, don’t we.
And mine can’t be any worse or better, than anyone else’s.
Keep on rockin’ in the free world, folks. But don’t forget about our four-legged friends.
The ones who have no one and nothing and no hope.
You can help. The kennels are bursting with unwanted pets, given back during and after COVID.
Don't kid yourself, it's a crisis. You can turn your back on them, or you can do something. Give something. Anything.
You can buy a breakfast or lunch at Tim Horton’s or A&W or McDonald’s. I do that all the time.
But, you can also spend that $10 or $20, to help where it counts. These animal rescue groups can easily be found on Google.
You do the leg-work, it’s easy.
No pressure, and God bless you all on this beautiful July day in Cowtown.
Thanks for the heads up Dave.
