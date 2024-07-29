MAKICHUK: Welcome to the Kingdom of the Planet of the Liberals

The year is 2024 … and the future is now.Canada is virtually no more — at least, not the Canada we knew.It is a nation on fire. Both physically and virtually.While wildfires torch our western provinces annually, causing great suffering, fear and damage, our economy also suffers, languishing from years of Liberal overspending and mismanagement.In the wake of the Jasper wildfire, we seek answers, someone or something to blame, such as that evil spectre, climate change. But for all we know, it is just Mother Nature, teaching us yet another lesson in humility.The irony of course, is that the men and women who risked their lives fighting these fires, could never afford to stay at these hotels, who now cater mostly to the ultra rich.Nor would these heroes be welcome to stay a single night.No, these hotels, are only for the one percenters. The people with deep pockets from foreign countries. Banff, Jasper, Lake Louise — it’s only for the rich now. Check it out for yourself on Hotels.com. Try to find a hotel room for under $400.If only the wartime prisoners who helped cut the stones to build the Banff Springs Hotel, knew they would be helping build a rich man’s playground.But, let’s crawl back to the Canada of 2024. The Canada that has lost its way. The Canada that has fallen behind and lost respect in the world.It has become the Kingdom of the Planet of the Liberals. A strange land of despair led by incompetent bureaucrats, flunkies and stooges.It is of course, a far cry from the Canada of 1967, when the Confederation train travelled across Canada, celebrating our 100th year in fine fashion. Sea to shining sea, remember?I still remember that train visiting Windsor, and seeing the wonderful displays. I felt proud to be Canadian back then.Today, it has become a country I don't recognize anymore. A Canada lost, struggling to redefine itself in the new century, our once vast and great economic potential largely squandered.China, for example, has 11 high-speed rail lines, serving more than 180 cities in 32 provinces. Canada? Well, none really.Not even between Toronto and Montreal. .And our youth, left with little hope of ever buying a house, or, well, of ever achieving anything, while being taxed to death on every front.Even our internet freedom has been saddled with new rules and regulations that nobody understands.And our government — our great Liberal government led by His Highness, Justin Trudeau — continues to punish and hamper two of our greatest industrial sectors, agriculture and oil & gas, with damaging green legislation pitched by environmental radicals in the party.It is no wonder that former President Donald Trump vowed to scrap the electric car mandate in the United States at the RNC, and to back gasoline powered vehicles and hybrids instead.The only policy that really makes any sense with today’s technology and existing infrastructure. To push for an electric car future now is sheer madness.Again, environmental extremism, pushed into the mainstream without any rhyme, reason or logic.Electric vehicles are still light years away from being practical or affordable. On that front, Trump has it right.The Canada of today, is also awash in hundreds of thousands of new immigrants, who have stretched our provincial and civic resources beyond the breaking point.No thought was given to the decision to open the floodgates. Just let them in, and come what may. Not realizing the impact on the real estate industry or the potential backlash that would follow.The Canada of today, sadly, is a shadow of itself.Putting a roof over your head and food on the table, not to mention raising kids, has become a financial ordeal for young families.Meanwhile, the gap between rich and poor has never been bigger. All made worse by idiotic carbon taxes that are boosting transport costs.As Shark Tank and Dragons’ Den star Kevin O’Leary recently said, “a nation run by idiots” and the “worst prime minister” Canada has ever had.There are some who even theorize that the Liberals, knowing their days are numbered, are adopting a “scorched earth” policy — leaving things in such a mess, that Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives will never recover.And even if Poilievre wins a majority, they will be left with a gargantuan, if not impossible task — to right the wrongs of the Trudeau government. A task which could take years, if not decades.Will Canadians put up with them beyond a single term? Or will they toss them out, after just one term, putting us right back where we started.Are we then really and truly doomed?No, not necessarily I say. There is always hope in a democracy.There are voices of sanity, such as John Manley, who was deputy prime minister under Jean Chrétien in the early 2000s.Manley believes Canada should give up it's useless green campaign, support its major industries, including selling our natural gas, and instead of lecturing nations like China and India, we should help them become greener by selling them our technology.Much like the sci-fi movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we are on a journey to find freedom. For us and our country.To restore Canada to the once great nation it was and break the shackles of outrageous, debilitating legislation.To break the divide that separates us and bring back common decency and respect in a renewed Confederation between East and West.It may well be the noblest and most patriotic journey in our nation’s history.To borrow a Trump phrase, to make Canada great again.We can only hope.