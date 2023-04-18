“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy.”— Martin Luther King
I never thought I would see it happen in Alberta. Really, I didn’t. A Third World African nation, yes; Iran, yes; North Korea, yes; and yes, probably Russia too. Nations where free speech is a forgone conclusion — not gonna happen. Not now, not ever and God help you, if you try.
But, there she was, Rachel Notley. Refusing to answer questions from a reporter from The Western Standard.
Her reasoning?
Editorials that, according to her, are unfairly critical of her and the NDP. God forbid anybody criticize Rachel, and her merry band of bleeding hearts. She described the so-called editorials, in a wide sweeping manner, as “hateful,” “discriminatory,” “a breach of our human rights code,” a “breach of our charter” and not to be outdone, “a breach of basic standards.”
Or as Woody Allen said in the classic film 'Bananas, The People vs. Fielding Mellish,' “This trial is a travesty. It's a travesty of a mockery of a sham of a mockery of two mockeries of a sham. I move for a mistrial ...”
Ah, gotta love Woody!
Folks, if ever there was a politician who was hateful and in breach of basic standards, one has to look no further than the NDP leader herself. A woman who would not and could not do the right thing when COVID hit — bashing Premier Jason Kenney whenever she could — while in Ontario, both parties banded together to fight the scourge of this dreaded pandemic.
The Hubert Humphrey of Canada if you will, keen to grandstand over the bodies of COVID dead, to earn a vote.
Shameful. Absolutely shameful.
But I suppose that’s a hateful thing to say. So, so hateful. Yet, that's a matter of record.
Strangely enough, Notley’s recent stand against the media strongly reminds me of George Orwell’s 1949 brilliant dystopian novel, 1984.
In it, the word “Thoughtcrime” describes a person's politically unorthodox thoughts, beliefs and doubts that politically contradict the tenets of Ingsoc (English Socialism), the dominant ideology of fictional Oceania. Thoughts that go against governments, or leaders of the day; thoughts that are held as politically unacceptable. This justifies said powers to control the speech, the actions and the thoughts of citizens.
Furthermore, the Thinkpol (Thought Police) are responsible for the detection and elimination of thoughtcrime, and for the social control of the populations. Such psychological monitoring allows the Thinkpol to detect, arrest and kill thought criminals, citizens whose independence (intellectual, mental and moral) challenges the political orthodoxy. While no one is being arrested and killed for their views in Alberta, one has to wonder exactly why Notley isn't responding to the criticism, something that's perfectly acceptable in a modern, democratic society.
Instead, she chooses to demonize and demean, effectively taking a page right out of the PMO’s playbook in Ottawa. We’ve seen this before, folks.
Basically, all those who disagree with her ideas should be tossed into the proverbial lake of fire, to borrow an old political term.
Don’t like the NDP? You're risking the wrath of a vengeful, desperate woman.
She will throw every accusation toward you in her socialist agenda, including being a downright, no good dirty rat. (Apologies to James Cagney, of course).
But, to get down to brass tacks, Rachel Notley is nothing more than a bully. A classic bully, the kind we all detested in school as we grew up. Only this bully has the power to paint you as a detestable human being, instead of engaging you in democratic dialogue.
I remember my older brother, Jim, telling me a story which happened at the school where we both went. A Catholic school, of all things.
Full of mean, angry nuns and abusive Ontario teachers. A teacher in Jim’s class was picking on a kid.
“So you think you’re a tough guy, eh,” a reference to him being on the football team, with Jim.
He started punching him, hard on his arm. Again and again.
Jim would not take it and he stood. “Stop it,” he said.
The teacher looked at Jim, and said: “Shut up Makichuk, this doesn’t involve you … shut up, and sit down.”
Jim refused. He repeated: “Stop it, what you’re doing is wrong — stop it!”
The rest of the class, as in society, was silent. Nobody said anything.
They were just too scared.
But Jim, my courageous brother who knew what was right and wrong, wouldn’t back down. The teacher would kick him out of the class.
Jim walked out and went straight to the principal’s office, and reported the incident. Thinking maybe, they should know.
Today, there would be an assault charge and a possible lawsuit. In those days, it was nothing. It was dismissed.
Go back to class Jimmy, they said.
But that teacher never, ever did that again. Because someone stood up to him. One person, one voice.
What Notley is doing is no different. And we have to stand up to her.
And who the hell put her in charge of what is and what isn’t allowed vis-à-vis the Charter of Rights, when it comes to the media?
That is just one more ridiculous claim — one of many by the party’s bizarre ads, which are completely out to lunch.
To quote the great Robert F. Kennedy: “It is not enough to allow dissent. We must demand it, for there is much to dissent from."
There you have it. Bobby nailed it.
Maybe it’s time for Rachel to stop sniping, look in the mirror and act professionally.
Don’t the people of Alberta, at the very least, deserve that?
Cheer up. Never mind the baloney polls. Let's get out and vote, and return the NDP to 2012, with 4 seats in the provincial house. Great opportunity!!
This is just the beginning and these WEF employed demons like Trudeau and Notley mean business
This is real
They WILL try to put the undesirable “unvaccinated” non “woke” into concentration camps and they WILL kill you if you don’t comply
And they will gleefully enjoy it
Do you think our institutions or MSM is going to stop them?
They will willingly facilitate it as they did with the covid fraud
We are in a war of biblical proportions of good against evil
That’s the uncomfortable truth
Well said. She is a petty little dictator. Any semblance of humanity was scratched off when she lost the election. All I did was request her to ask in the house, Hinshaw to give a definition of normal, expected deaths in nursing homes. Canceled within 20 minutes and the public records censored.
