Edward Fox plays 'The Jackal,' a professional assassin hired by dissidents to kill French president de Gaulle. The iconic film was made 50 years ago and is rated among the top 100 British films, ever. Dave Makichuk reviews it.

Frederick Forsyth’s The Day of the Jackal was released in 1973. You might have seen the movie, or read the book. Both were good.

Starring British actor Edward Fox as the Jackal, and directed by Fred Zinnemann, it tells the story of an assassin hired by French paramilitary dissidents, the OAS, to kill Charles de Gaulle, the president of France.

De Gaulle in the Jackal's crosshairs.
Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

That was a great movie! I've rewatched it a number of times over the years. Better than a lot of the fluff produced today including the Americanised versions of Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy mini series and the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo series movies.

