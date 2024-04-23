MAKICHUK: Would you die for your country?

My buddy Santino did two tours in Vietnam. He was a tunnel rat, one of those guys with a pistol in his hand and not much else, squeezing his small frame through even smaller tunnels, going after Viet Cong.

Santino volunteered, both times. He was never drafted. Unlike most soldiers of the day, he said he liked Vietnam and its people. He said it was a beautiful country. He even showed me the pictures of the people he met and liked.

I once asked him why? Why did you volunteer? He just said, "It was the right thing to do."

And his reward for being loyal to his country? Medical issues down the road from Agent Orange and the horrors of the VA.

So here we are, decades later. An evil dictator named Vladimir Putin, is attacking Ukraine and may next go after the weaker Baltic nations and perhaps the Scandinavian countries.

Why? Because he knows the West is weak, that's why. We have grown soft. We are paper tigers. Too comfortable in our beds, too unappreciative of those who died to give us freedom.

Not only that, but the number of men and women lining up to serve, has grown thinner and thinner. It's no surprise that some countries are reconsidering an old solution: mandatory military service for young people (or young men), often for school-leavers.