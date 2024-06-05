MAKICHUK: Yes, pigeons and paradogs took part in D-Day

Did you know that animals also served on Juno Beach?

Before the days of smartphones, tweets and CNN, pigeons actually delivered messages.

Soldiers would place important messages inside tiny containers attached to the pigeons’ legs and the pigeons would fly away and deliver the messages — flying through gunfire and dodging birds of prey.

Dogs were trained as “paradogs” to jump out of airplanes and parachute onto the beach to help the soldiers. They even wore their own parachutes.

They were also taught to get used to wartime conditions, like aircraft propellers and loud noises, and trained to identify the smell of explosives.

The dogs flew from England to France with British and Canadian soldiers the night before D-Day.

According to Canadian government archives, the first news of the soldiers landing successfully at Juno Beach was carried by Gustav, a homing pigeon with the Royal Armed Forces.

He flew nearly 250 kilometres from the beach in France, right across the English Channel in 5 hours and 16 minutes to his loft at the soldiers’ headquarters!

Another animal, a dog named Bing, also served at Juno Beach on D-Day.

The “paradog” jumped from the plane with his handler and was trained to locate the enemy and protect the soldiers.

The efforts of these brave animals earned them each the PDSA Dickin Medal. The award is considered the animal version of the Victoria Cross.

Named after the veterinary charity’s founder, it has been awarded 75 times since it was founded in 1943.

Recipients comprise 38 dogs, 32 pigeons, four horses and one cat.

Jan McLoughlin, the director general of the PDSA, expressed hope that on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, tales of gallantry would garner attention for the work of animals in conflict.

“Recipients of these medals hailed from the most dangerous war zones and D-Day was certainly one of them,” she told the PA news agency.