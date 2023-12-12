Opinion

MANNING: Dealing with antisemitism, hypocrisy and stupidity in high places

Gondek backs out of Jewish event she was supposed to speak at, because they ‘support Israel.’ Preston Manning argues that it is time for Calgary voters to start organizing to get better municipal representation at the next election
Gondek backs out of Jewish event she was supposed to speak at, because they ‘support Israel.’ Preston Manning argues that it is time for Calgary voters to start organizing to get better municipal representation at the next electionWestern Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek
antisemism

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news