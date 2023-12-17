Opinion

MANNION: Tom Flanagan's bold assault on a narrative that's just plain wrong

Indigenous children, assembled for a group picture at a residential school. In his new book 'Grave Error,' Professor Tom Flanagan challenges the prevailing narrative that some were murdered by priests and nuns and that so-far-uninvestigated sites alleged to be graves contain the victims.
Indigenous children, assembled for a group picture at a residential school. In his new book 'Grave Error,' Professor Tom Flanagan challenges the prevailing narrative that some were murdered by priests and nuns and that so-far-uninvestigated sites alleged to be graves contain the victims.Western Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
Indian Residential School
Tom Flanagan
Grave error

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news