Smith Notley

Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley 

 Courtesy Files

Is this really a close election? No, but that narrative will certainly motivate UCP voters to the polls.

Even with a major catastrophe, Danielle Smith’s UCP is virtually assured a majority government in the May 29 vote. There are numerous reasons for believing this — the political fundamentals don’t lie.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

But remember the WEF globalist terrorists and their Trudeau infected mafia will stop at nothing to steal this election for old 2 pack a day rhino hide

As we have seen they are criminals who will try anything

And they have the entire MSM Moloch in their pocket

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

I sure hope that Marriott is correct.

Report Add Reply
JPB
JPB

Your story is intriguing, so I have a supplemental question for you. If relected, even with slim or smaller majority or a huge one - will Smith finally pull the rug on the medical technocracy and follow through on her promise of a human rights change to make medical mandates illegal?

Report Add Reply
Bill Marriott
Bill Marriott

I think Smith will have some hard decisions to make once she gets her mandate. We may get a hint of her Health Care reforms once we see her actual platform. I don't feel the lockdown/vaccine issue will get much attention. Nor would Human Rights inclusions do us much good. After all the Canadian Charter of Rights didn't help much once Canadians let fear dominate their thinking.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

I'm a UCP member, I joined to try to get Todd Loewen in the seat. So far to me Smith has been a collossal disappointment with regards to the things she was saying while in the running for leadership. I hope the UCP gets in, and she GETS RID OF the cabinet ministers that punished the province under Kenney. If she does that, I think the hard right freedom minded voters in this province will support her wholeheartedly. Right now she is Kenney in a skirt

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.