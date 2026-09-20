Opinion

MARRIOTT: Alberta must flex its political power to force Ottawa’s hand

A credible independence movement strengthens Alberta’s bargaining position — and gives Ottawa a reason to address grievances it has failed to resolve.
Alberta Political Power
Alberta Political PowerImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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