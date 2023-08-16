Osoyoos wildfire July 30 2023

Writer Bill Marriott says the estimate of CO2 released from this year’s Canadian wildfires is in excess of 1 billion tons. 

 Image courtesy of Twitter/X

When we last commented on our intrepid warriors, they were planning to send emissaries to a joint federal/provincial working group to see if climate peace was possible. It may be an understatement to suggest that these talks will lead nowhere.

Rather than wait for the feds to make an announcement, Danielle Smith placed a six-month moratorium on the approval of any new wind or solar electricity projects. Very dramatic. And probably overdue given the disastrous effects these projects are having on the consumer price of electricity.

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

The various schemes to capture CO2 (99% of which is emitted by volcanoes, 85% of which are submarine), to alter weather have no basis in science. They have a lot more to do with the trillions of taxpayers' dollars being shoveled out by governments to support green fantasies and political ambitions.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Common sense and a logical analysis (as put forth) should go a long way..........but apparently not in a large part of Canada. Makes one really wonder if we want to stay in this con-federation.........

