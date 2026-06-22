Opinion

MARRIOTT: Independence debate — chaos or ‘method to the madness’

The non-binding referendum gives Danielle Smith leverage to negotiate with Ottawa.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior. WS/David Wiechnik
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Referendum
Danielle Smith
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum
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