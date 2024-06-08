Opinion

MARRIOTT: Let's get this water main fixed and move on...       

Water main breaks can upset the rhythm of life at any time, as Calgary is presently finding. However in the long run, and climate change activists notwithstanding, there's no reason to be concerned about water availability in southern Alberta, writes Bill Marriott.
Water main breaks can upset the rhythm of life at any time, as Calgary is presently finding. However in the long run, and climate change activists notwithstanding, there's no reason to be concerned about water availability in southern Alberta, writes Bill Marriott.Files
Loading content, please wait...
El Nino
Columbia Icefield
El Nina
City of Calgary water supply

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news