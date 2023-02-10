West Village 2

Artist's impression of CalgaryNext, a sports complex proposed in 2015 by the Calgary Flames that integrated housing and commercial development. The project did not proceed. Writer Bill Marriott says that something like it could now be in the works, since Premier Smith appears to be supportive.

Recent signs are pointing to a imminent new deal for an event centre for Calgary.

Is it really close or is this just false hype? Let’s look at the evidence and the likely costs.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

That they need tax money shows this is not a viable project. Such projects wouldn't exist if politicians were held to account for their fiscal mismanagement and corruption.

guest399
guest399

So why should the taxpayer be paying for a private business? Hockey is a business. The employees are millionaires and the owners are billionaires. Nobody subsidizes plumbing shops or restaurants. And there is no shortage of amateur hockey available to watch in Canada. So why should the taxpayers be funding this particular business? You would think an actual "economist" would address this gross waste of tax money. But I guess he's a greedy sports fan first, and not much of an economist at all.

