Opinion

MARRIOTT: Option 2 went from a fringe idea to the ultimate political weapon for Alberta

The federal charm offensive is nothing more than a temporary distraction, making maximum leverage through the referendum the only viable path forward for the province.
Mark Carney, Danielle Smith, and Option 2
Mark Carney, Danielle Smith, and Option 2Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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Alberta
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum
Option 2
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Western Standard
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