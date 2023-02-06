Polling
Wiki Commons

“Lies, damn lies, and statistics”. Perhaps it is time to update the quote attributed to Disraeli. I’d like to suggest, “Lies, pure BS, and polls”.

Every few weeks some new poll reports what Canadians or Albertans are thinking. Please don’t be fooled... the intention of this reporting is not to inform you what others are thinking. No, it is intended to change your opinion without you having to do any serious thinking for yourself. So, perhaps if you can spare a few minutes to read further, you might examine the next published polling results with a more critical mind.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

PenPen
PenPen

Politicians and journalists (I use that word with tongue in cheek) are addicted to polls. I must be the only reader who scrolls by every time I read: this poll says

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

A very appropriate inference; Polls are more an instrument of influence than any accurate reflection of a population.

They are a great way for the media and politicians to accept credit if they are right and deny responsibility if they are wring.

As noted in the article, so much lies in the sample selection (some polling companies have established groups of subjects), the question structure etc etc.

As noted perhaps a golden rule in polls and subsequent analysis: Who has the gold rules...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.