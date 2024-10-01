Opinion

MARRIOTT: Supply goes, confidence survives, Legault hands Trudeau his bill

A short update on the sorry state of federal politics
Prime Minister Trudeau with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. Now that Singh has terminated his cooperation with the prime minister, Mr. Trudeau is relying on Bloc leader Francois Legault. However, M.Legault's support comes at a price....
Prime Minister Trudeau with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. Now that Singh has terminated his cooperation with the prime minister, Mr. Trudeau is relying on Bloc leader Francois Legault. However, M.Legault's support comes at a price....Courtesy CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Jagmeet Singh
Anniversary Of Ukraine War Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Bloc leader Francois Legault
Legault's two demands on Trudeau

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news