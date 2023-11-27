Opinion

MARRIOTT: Switching out municipal councils every two years would be an improvement

Calgary voters are falling out of love with Mayor Gondek, whos falling approval ratings appear irreversible. Writer Bill Marriott thinks the time has come for biennial municipal elections
Calgary voters are falling out of love with Mayor Gondek, whos falling approval ratings appear irreversible. Writer Bill Marriott thinks the time has come for biennial municipal electionsWestern Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Major Jyoti Gondek
Municipal Elections

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news