Opinion

MARRIOTT: The death of the ‘be very afraid’ election strategy

Why fear-mongering is failing in British Columbia and Quebec elections.
'Be afraid' of Donald Trump election strategy.
'Be afraid' of Donald Trump election strategy.Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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