Opinion

MARRIOTT: The Great Alberta Referendum campaign – the missing middle

As support for an independence referendum grows, dismissing Western grievances may do more to fuel independence than any campaign ever could.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior. WS/David Wiechnik
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
Alberta referendum
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news