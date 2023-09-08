Housing construction

 

 Courtesy Bryan Labby/CBC

If the last two decades of incompetent land supply management by Calgary City Hall wasn’t reason enough to fire the whole bunch, then the recent recommendations of the Housing and Affordability Task Force (HATF) should be a tipping point.

Why therefore, has Danielle Smith’s government been silent?

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Jablonski
Jablonski

When the city of Calgary makes it impossible to build, why is that Danielle Smith’s problem. The mayor and council were elected by the people to govern the city. They get what they voted for. Seems every time some left wing political entity that has power and screws up, it’s Danielle Smith’s issue to clean up. The surrounding communities seem to be doing fine. Is Smith supposed to impose herself as the new mayor. If Calgarians want something different then vote for something different. If not, status quo is the order.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.