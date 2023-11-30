MARRIOTT: Why Tamara Lich matters

Finally, the seemingly endless trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is coming to an end. Final arguments, which will likely focus on the charter issues, are to be provided in the next few days. Then we will wait for a verdict by the judge.On the substantive factual proof ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ of the conspiracy, organization and leadership to commit mischief (yes, you read that correctly, horror of horrors — mischief) the Crown has had some problem finding anyone who will admit having been directly influenced by the pair. Some leaders cain’t git no one ta list’n.Facts should matter but since Lich in particular, and Barber to a lesser extent, became the defiant “face” of the Freedom Convoy, the government must be hoping for a guilty verdict. Being denied bail and being held in prison for an unreasonable time needs to be backed up with a conviction and even more jail time.I say this, not being a legal expert, but having observed (with horror) the COVID debacle and the abandonment of any sort of reasonable response to the pandemic. We in Canada and around the Western world are now in the denial phase of grieving our abhorrent behaviour during this period. The “occupation” of Ottawa and a review of the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act, should have been an indictment of political and policing incompetence. But instead, it became a cheering platform against working people and democratic freedoms. Justin Trudeau received his highest approval rating in months (34%) although it has been a downhill slide from then to the current 22%. A Lich guilty verdict could provide a bit of a bump in the polls for the Liberals.In Alberta, elder statesman Preston Manning led a respected panel of advisors and produced a well thought-out report with a reasonable set of recommendations.How was he received? Well, do your own internet search to review his vilification. The high cringe point came with a prominent Alberta politician wailing something about “horse tranquilizer.” But I am pretty sure the report didn’t even mention horses, not even once. Other provincial governments in Canada don’t seem to have the courage to do their own reviews. But they should.Make no mistake, we have not reaped all the unfortunate implications of those disastrous policies. As an economist who is aware of the institutional foundation of our market economy, I was scandalized by the sheer cluelessness of the policy makers. (I was also a bit disappointed in having to tell some poor manager at Timmy’s to call the police if he had a problem with me eating a donut with my coffee. He didn’t.)Markets depend on something called economic freedom and countries are routinely graded on their economic freedom as an indicator of whether they are desirable places to work and invest. A society cannot just declare whole industrial sectors illegal and expect things to be fine once you flip the switch back on. It doesn’t work that way. Also, you can’t just print money to pay people not to work and expect that there will not be monetary effects. Thus our price inflation and subsequent high interest rates to solve the second policy mistake arising from the first policy mistake.What do you think will happen when all this price inflation works its way through the COLA clauses in all the major public union salary contracts? Yeah, the deficit might go up. Nationally, we are now paying almost as much on interest as we are on health care.And what happens when all those mortgages get renewed next year? Yeah, a bunch more households that were close to the edge, will be filing for bankruptcy. This will not help demand and growth.And who are we going to blame? You guessed it, Tamara Lich. We need a scapegoat. Any other candidates come to mind? Not going to happen, because by definition scapegoats have to be innocent.Is our judiciary corrupt? No, but it reflects the underlying values of our society. All sorts of horrific countries have court systems. China, Russia and Saudi Arabia all have court systems. I just wouldn’t want to be prosecuted in them. Canadians just don’t believe a person should be executed for being a homosexual. But lots of societies do. C’est la difference!But we can’t complain, right? We live in a multicultural society. Diversity is our strength! What that means is that all cultures are equal. Or at least all cultures are equally good. (Except in Canada some original cultures are better or bestest.) But no culture can be criticized. Except all around the world countries are beginning to question their immigration policies and the wisdom of unrestrained cultural importation. Eventually Canada will do the same.Until then we will continue our denial of the brutal effects of our misguided COVID policies and we will continue to suppress the embarrassments and costs of nonexistent immigration policies. And we will persecute our heroes and glorify our enemies. And in my view, Tamara Lich will get convicted. (But she will appeal. You can support her legal fund. And an easy search will show you how to not leave an electronic trail to your bank accounts. It is pretty easy.)Until then remember some important things that still matter. Joan of Arc still matters. Louis Riel still matters. The Salem Witch Trials still matter.Golda Mier still matters. Nelson Mandela still matters. Margret Thatcher still matters.Rosa Parks still matters. Flora McDonald still matters. MLK jr. still matters.Most of all, Tamara Lich still matters. Let’s not forget her.William D. Marriott is a retired economist who specialized in public policy analysis of the oil and gas industry.