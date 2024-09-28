Opinion

MARSDEN: Green Line debacle symptomatic of a chaotic council

There needs to be a sacking day at City Hall
Devin Dreeshen said the Alberta government will design a common sense, cost-effective Green Line that will better serve Calgarians.
Devin Dreeshen said the Alberta government will design a common sense, cost-effective Green Line that will better serve Calgarians.Courtesy Devin Dreeshen/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Green line cost overruns
Alberta government pulls Green Line funding

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news