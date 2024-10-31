Opinion

MARSDEN: MP leads fight to save city's Olympic landmark

Legacy of Calgary’s 1988 Olympic Games shouldn’t be allowed to go down hill
MP Stephanie Kusie (Conservative Calgary-Midnapore) has launched a petition to save the 30,000 personalized bricks that form the bedrock of Olympic Plaza, (now threatened by redevelopment plans.)
MP Stephanie Kusie (Conservative Calgary-Midnapore) has launched a petition to save the 30,000 personalized bricks that form the bedrock of Olympic Plaza, (now threatened by redevelopment plans.)Courtesy Stephanie Kusie/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Olympic Plaza bricks
Stephanie Kusie MP leads fight to save bricks
Famous Five statue faces removal

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news