MARSDEN: One less clown at the rodeo

Occasionally, we all shoulder tasks we would prefer to avoid.But that’s no reason for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to give the Calgary Stampede a miss. Yes, he might have been greeted by a small parade of naysayers, but public demonstrations are increasingly the price of being in the public eye. Demonstrations are something he invites with his determination to encourage foreigners who are disgruntled with conditions in their own country to come to Canada and display their political gripes in the streets here.At one point, coming to Canada was a dream that was fulfilled, and then rewarded,with a better life for newcomers. Now, there are too many demands on the existing level of services, and people, including those born in our nation, can’t afford shelter.But that’s no excuse for Trudeau staying away from Cowtown. As a comparison, there are many Canadians who don’t get along with their in-laws, but dutifully show up for Thanksgiving dinner and at Christmas, knowing it’s the proper thing to do.People realize that yesterday’s bruised feelings should be set aside to celebrate the present: the good fortunate of gathering together amid festivities, nourishing ties that unite us, and acknowledging our relative wealth, no matter how much the bank account balance might say otherwise.In not coming to the Stampede, Trudeau has bailed on Canada. That’s right: Canada. Not just Calgary.The Calgary Stampede embodies the grit and imagination of Albertans. Despite our unforgiving climate — or perhaps because of it — the province is a beacon to the world. Calgary has always been a community where creative people come to craft their future.The loony lefties would never admit it, but Alberta’s economy and its spirit are second to none. As the City of Calgary used to say, people come to be part of the energy.That will always be true, and all newcomers are welcome. We’re not blue-sky thinkers who flirt with blindness on sunny days and with sunny ways, staring up at the sun and believing the economy will fix itself.Not attending the Stampede breaks a long tradition established by political leaders at all levels and by all parties. He’s signalling he doesn’t care about partaking in a celebration of Canada’s strength and diversity.He wouldn’t have won many votes from Albertans by popping by the Stampede. That’s for sure. But neither will he establish himself as a resilient leader by staying out of town.Remember, on the very first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in 2021, he was frolicking on the beach in Tofino, B.C.Trudeau won’t be missed at the Stampede. There are more colourful clowns on the rodeo grounds to create distractions. One hopes none of them will be wearing black-faced makeup.The prime minister doesn’t like Alberta. His government’s policies since Day 1 have been designed to bring the province to its knees. He swallowed the Polyanna spittle being peddled by his environment minister, and believed the world didn’t need fossil fuels.The two men thought that wishing oil and gas to go away — like an embarrassed teenager might hope a pimple might disappear before prom — would solve global environmental challenges.Instead, the demand for energy is ever increasing, and Alberta is at the forefront, whether measured by traditional sources of fuel or renewable supplies, such as solar power.Trudeau could have channelled the strength of his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who gave the one-finger salute to detractors in Salmon Arm, B.C., in 1982.Today’s prime minister could have also drawn wisdom from former Liberal PM Jean Chretien who, in 1996, invented the Shawinigan Handshake: a firm grip on the throat of a man who failed to show him respect at a public event; never mind deference for the prime minister of what was once the greatest country in the world.Justin Trudeau has a knack for flipping, so he wouldn’t have had trouble symbolically serving a pancake breakfast. Remember, he flipped on the promise to introduce proportional representation into our electoral system and threw female members of his cabinet under the chuckwagons after earlier pledging gender equality in our governance.The two women were simply doing their job. That’s what Trudeau should have done: do his job by attending the Stampede.The prime minister could have met with the hardworking people who have restored the city’s drinking water during his visit. They have performed excellently and deserve the gratitude of not only Calgarians, but our national leader. The blame for the water main breakage is still to be discovered, but the men and women who efficiently fixed the problem warrant acknowledgment from our senior politicians.There’s a saying: All hat, no cattle. It’s a dig at the sort of people who pretend to be cowboys, but know nothing about the real-life struggles on the ranch.It’s a fair description of Trudeau. He’s never done what most people would consider a full day’s work in his life. Now, he can’t show up for the Stampede.It’s time to put this limping Liberal out to pasture, and out of our misery.David Marsden is a Calgary writer and editor. He was previously managing editor of the Red Deer Advocate and editorial page editor of the Calgary Herald.