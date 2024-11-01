Opinion

MARSDEN: Where’s Nenshi? Albertans have a right to know

Nenshi is not only absent from the front bench of the legislature and the back bench, but he has no bench at all
NDP leader Naheed Nenshi, in the Edmonton legislature... He's around, but none of his party's sitting members seem in any hurry to resign a safe seat in which he could seek election
NDP leader Naheed Nenshi, in the Edmonton legislature... He's around, but none of his party's sitting members seem in any hurry to resign a safe seat in which he could seek electionCourtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Naheed Nenshi needs a seat
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news