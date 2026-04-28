Opinion

MARTIN: The self-defence catch-22 — survive the attack, risk the criminal charges

Canadian law may excuse force in the moment, but it leaves women, seniors and disabled people legally exposed if they carry practical defensive tools before danger strikes.
Pepper Spray
Pepper SprayImage courtesy of Keiron Crasktellanos on Unsplash
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