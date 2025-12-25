MASON: Christmas is so much more than a birthday party

Jim Mason holds a BSc in engineering physics and a PhD in experimental nuclear physicsChristmas is widely recognized as a celebration of the birth of Christ — a birthday party. This is reinforced by the giving of gifts at family celebrations with a party vibe.Some view the significance of the eventHis teachings, a prescription of how we should live our lives with "humility over pride, service over self-interest, truth over convenience, and love over power," and, through his life, an example of how we should live our lives doing good deeds, and, thereby, obtain the benefits of joy and peace in our lives.I humbly suggest that Christmas is so very much more than a birthday party and the real meaning of Christmas is something much more significant.This significance was contained in the message from the angels to the shepherds when they announced the birth of Jesus. "Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people; for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord." (Lk 2:10–11. NASB) NASB)The good news of great joy for all people is that a Savior is born! And this was proclaimed before He had shared any of His teachings or performed any of His good deeds. It was simply because of who He was.The true meaning of Christmas, then, is that a savior — Jesus — has come … and for all the people!But to save all the people from what?That was explained, earlier, also by an angel, to Joseph to whom God had entrusted the role of being the earthly father for the son of God..“Now the birth of Jesus Christ was as follows: when His mother Mary had been betrothed to Joseph, before they came together she was found to be with child by the Holy Spirit. And Joseph her husband, being a righteous man and not wanting to disgrace her, planned to send her away secretly. But when he had considered this, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, "Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife; for the Child who has been conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit. She will bear a Son; and you shall call His name Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins."" (Mt 1:18–21 NASB)Jesus was born to save people from their sins.But what does 'saving' people from their sins mean?We are told that "the wages of [just payment for] sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord." (Rom 6:23 NASB).This dichotomy is starkly presented in Jesus' recounting of the illustration of the sheep and the goats, "But when the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the angels with Him, then He will sit on His glorious throne. All the nations will be gathered before Him; and He will separate themfrom one another, as the shepherd separates the sheep from the goats; and He will put the sheep on His right, and the goats on the left. Then the King will say to those on His right, ‘Come, you who are blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. … Then He will also say to those on His left, ‘Depart from Me, accursed ones, into the eternal fire which has been prepared for the devil and his angels;’” (Matt 25:31-34, 41. NASB)Herein lies the real significance of Christmas. “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” (Jn 3:16. NASB)This is serious business! This is about spending eternity in “the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world” as opposed to “the eternal fire which has been prepared for the devil and his angels.” This latter is that from which Jesus came to save the people..Christianity is not just a call to a particular lifestyle of humility, service, truth, and love—although we are exhorted by Jesus to adopt all four.Humility: “Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. “(Mt 11:29. NASB)Service: “But Jesus called them to Himself and said, “… whoever wishes to become great among you shall be your servant, and whoever wishes to be first among you shall be your slave;”” (Mt 20:25–27. NASB)Truth: “Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.”” (Jn 14:6. NASB)Love: “ Jesus answered, “The foremost [commandment] is, ‘Hear, O Israel! The Lord our God is one Lord; and you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength.' The second is this, 'You shall love your neighbor as yourself. 'There is no other commandment greater than these" (Mk 12:29–31. NASB), and "This is My commandment, that you love one another, just as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends." (Jn 15:12–13. NASB).Nor is it a call to do good deeds. While it is true that "faith without works is dead" (James 2:26. NASB), works do not achieve salvation."For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not as a result of works, so that no one may boast." (Eph 2:8–9. NASB). We are saved from that eternal fire by grace — God's riches at Christ's expense — as a result of our faith in Jesus Christ — whose birth we celebrate at Christmas — not by good deeds — no matter how grand these may be — so that no one can boast of their own prowess.Our salvation is, plainly and simply, a gift of God—and we don't have to be on His 'nice' list to receive it. We only need to accept it.That is, indeed, good news of great joy, as the angels proclaimed to the shepherds on the first Christmas!It is the real significance of Christmas.Jim Mason holds a BSc in engineering physics and a PhD in experimental nuclear physics