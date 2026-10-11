Opinion

MASON: Emotion, nostalgia, and faux patriotism shouldn't decide your vote on Question 10

Moving past the rhetoric to a realistic future for Alberta.
Alberta Referendum
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Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum
Question 10
Easterner
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Western Standard
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