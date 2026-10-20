Opinion

MASON: Option 2 has been rejected — next steps

The defeat of Option 2 won't silence Alberta. It's time for a new strategy in the battle against federal overreach.
Alberta referendum, next steps
Alberta referendum, next stepsImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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