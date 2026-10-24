MASON: The great Alberta illusion — the referendum changes nothing

Jim Mason holds a BSc in engineering physics and a PhD in experimental nuclear physics; he lived and worked in Alberta for 17 years and is currently retired and living near Lakefield, Ontario.Mind-boggling! Unfathomable! Dumbfounding! Stunning! Unbelievable!How else to describe the results of the Alberta referendum as posted on the Elections Alberta website as of October 23?Not only have Albertans voted to remain “Forever Canadian,” but they have repudiated the very idea that they have any significant grievances and have unambiguously said that they are quite happy with the status quo.The results (see Table 1) clearly indicate that, apart from that ‘fringe minority’ that voted for Option 2 of Question 10, the rest of Albertans want to remain “Forever Canadian” (see Question 10), but many don’t really care that much about the implications of doing so since they could not be bothered to even express an opinion on these issues by answering the other nine questions, each of which received fewer votes than Question 10. Moreover, 30% of eligible voters were so uninterested that they didn’t even bother to vote!.When those who voted did bother to express an opinion, they indicated that they were quite happy with the status quo in the federation, since they voted “No” to all the questions intended to empower Smith to get some changes (Questions 6 to 9).They are quite happy with having no input into the selection of judges, content for that decision to be made by a person from another province, most likely either Ontario or Quebec, at that person’s sole discretion, with no input from Albertans..They are quite happy with a Senate in which senators, who are supposed to represent the people of Alberta, are appointed by someone from another province, most likely Ontario or Quebec, at that person’s sole discretion, most likely based on the alignment of the appointee’s ideology with that of the appointing person, with no regard for Albertans’ preferences.They are quite happy to be unable to opt out of federal programs without losing the associated funding — much, if not all, of which would be provided by taxes paid by Albertans — thereby relinquishing control over potentially every aspect of provincial autonomy to the dictates of the federal government (see healthcare).They are quite happy with the federal government having ultimate control over areas of shared federal-provincial responsibility, specifically ceding provincial authority in these areas. Where they did express an opinion in favour of more provincial control, this included areas of entirely federal responsibility (Question 2, immigration) or areas where implementing the proposed policies (Questions 2, 3, and 4) would likely result in the federal government withholding funding for ostensibly federal programs (the Health Transfer and the Social Transfer), a withholding of funds that Albertans have indicated they are quite happy to have happen.This is all bad enough, but it gets much worse when only the votes of the ‘Remainers’ are considered.For those voting in favour of Option 2 — the “No” votes on Question 10 — the logical vote on the other nine questions would be “Yes.” While some independence proponents were advocating that Option 2 supporters vote “No” to the other nine, it is reasonable to assume that, in the end, most Option 2 supporters would do the rational thing..Thus, we can get a reasonable first approximation of how the ‘Remainers’ voted on the other nine questions by subtracting the “No” votes for Question 10 from the “Yes” votes of the other nine. The results are presented in Table 2.The ‘Remainers’ resoundingly rejected every other question!Including requiring proof of citizenship to vote!Apparently, ‘Remainers’ are so enamoured of this post-nation state with “no core identity, no mainstream” and so desperate to be a part of it that they are happy to give the federal government — read the prime minister — complete authority over everything, while assuming the obligation to fund whatever the consequences might be with their tax dollars, whether sent to the provincial government or to the federal government..One can only imagine the glee with which the Liberal operatives in the PMO are looking at these results.They have never had to rely on Albertans for the votes needed to form a government. Now they know for certain that they no longer have to even pretend to take Albertans’ grievances seriously and have no fear of losing the tax revenue stream that originates in Alberta..In a paroxysm of unthinking faux patriotism, Albertans have indicated that they are perfectly happy with the status quo.Gone is any prospect of an ‘equal’ Senate — or even provincial input into the selection of Alberta senators. Gone also is any prospect of input into the selection of Alberta judges or a revision to the equalization program — never mind its elimination. Gone, too, I suspect, is any prospect of a new pipeline to the West Coast, or anywhere, now that the possibility is no longer needed as a bribe for the ‘remain’ vote and the ‘Remainers’ have indicated that they are quite happy with Ottawa holding the hammer (see Question 9).As an Ontarian, I am thoroughly disheartened by these results. I had hoped that a solid majority for Option 2 and the other nine questions would have empowered Smith to get changes to the federation on behalf of Albertans — changes that would have benefitted all Canadians — by addressing some, at least, of the many defects in the federation. But Smith got no empowerment to pursue any changes. Indeed, the ‘Remainers’ have succeeded in conveying the message that no changes are needed or even desired.Good job, ‘Remainers.’ Enjoy your chosen status of an economic colony for Eastern Canada … and don’t forget to tug your forelock every time Carney speaks.Jim Mason holds a BSc in engineering physics and a PhD in experimental nuclear physics; he lived and worked in Alberta for 17 years and is currently retired and living near Lakefield, Ontario.