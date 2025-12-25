Opinion

MASON: The origin of Christmas, maybe not what you think

Christmas as fulfilment — tracing its origins back to Genesis.
Jesus
JesusImage courtesy of Christianity.com
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Jesus
Christmas
New Testament
Opinion
Book Of Genesis
Opinion Column
Christmas story
Jesus birth
old testament
adam and eve

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news