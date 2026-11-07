Opinion

MAUSER: A good guy with a gun

One armed citizen proved that good guys with guns save lives.
Armed self-defence and government regulation collide in Canada’s gun debate.
Armed self-defence and government regulation collide in Canada’s gun debate.Image courtesy of AI
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Guns
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School Shooting
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Opinion
Opinion Column
good guy with a gun
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