Gary Mauser is a professor emeritus at Simon Fraser University and a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.According to the recent budget of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government, Ottawa will post a $62.3 billion deficit this year and total federal debt will reach a projected $3.15 trillion by 2030-31. And yet, the government continues many wasteful policies including the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program.First, some background. In May 2020, purportedly to tackle “gun violence,” the federal government banned thousands of so-called “assault-style” firearms, and added more firearms to the ban list in 2024 and 2025. This made-up term “assault-style” is meant to frighten people unfamiliar with firearms and firearms laws. Actual assault rifles are fully automatic, used by the military, and were banned decades ago. This new ban targets semi-automatic firearms, which fire one shot with each trigger pull, used by hunters and sport shooters.To enforce the ban, the government has sent letters and emails to individual Canadians and businesses — e.g. sporting goods stores — who own these firearms, telling them to hand them over to their local police detachments or other designated sites. That’s confiscation, despite any claims to the contrary. The precise number of firearms caught in these bans is unknown but it’s surely in the hundreds of thousands. The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights has launched a legal challenge of the 2020 ban, so the government will extend an amnesty period until 90 days after the Supreme Court of Canada renders its decision on that appeal. After that, any firearms owner who does not comply with the ban faces criminal liability for illegal possession of a prohibited firearm under Section 92 of the Criminal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.Which brings us back to the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program. When Canadians hand over their now-banned firearms, the program pays them compensation. According to the federal government, as of June 2026, the program has paid $96.1 million for 74,073 claimed firearms previously legally held by businesses — $1,297 per surrendered firearm — and federal disclosure records show it has paid $58,361,966 to individuals. Based on estimates of the number of now-banned firearms owned by individuals — up to 500,000 — that number could reach $648 million. And of course, this price tag does not include the administrative costs of the ban — safe storage, destruction of firearms, etc. — which, according to the government, will reach $1.8 billion..So, what do Canadians receive in return for this massive cost?According to peer-reviewed research, previous government legislation in Canada that prohibits the possession and acquisition of certain firearms has made no discernible impact on the rates of homicide, spousal homicide, or suicide. And bans of short-barrelled handguns, semi-automatic or military-looking firearms have also had no demonstrable beneficial effect on homicide rates.Moreover, according to testimony by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and other police representatives in the House of Commons, both the freeze on handgun sales — also decreed by former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government, in 2022 — and ban on so-called “assault-style” firearms are misdirected and this money would be better spent tackling illegal guns in the hands of criminals rather than collecting hundreds of thousands of lawfully owned firearms. Most guns used in violent crime in Toronto, for example, are smuggled in from the United States. According to testimony from border guards, due to gaping holes in Canada’s border security, guns will continue to easily slip through unless the government provides new funding and technology.Meanwhile, the now-banned firearms — that is, banned firearms not yet confiscated — remain locked in the safes of their legal owners who — like all licensed Canadian firearm owners — have been vetted by the RCMP and are monitored nightly for any infractions that might endanger public safety.Indeed, hunters and sport shooters are among the most law-abiding people in Canada. Many Canadian families, including indigenous peoples, depend on hunting to provide food for the family dinner table through legal harvesting — particularly these days with sky-high grocery prices — with the added benefit of getting out in the wilderness and spending time with family and friends. In 2018, hunting spending totalled $5.9 billion and supported 33,000 jobs. Hunters are the largest contributors to conservation efforts, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars to secure conservation lands and manage wildlife. From 2015 to 2023, the number of licensed firearms owners has increased from 2.026 million to 2.365 million or 17%. These are the people targeted by Ottawa’s gun ban. Not the criminals who couldn’t care less about rules, regulations or a safe, peaceful society.If policymakers in Ottawa and across the country want to reduce crime and increase public safety, they should enact policies that target criminals and use our scarce tax dollars wisely to achieve these goals. Ottawa’s gun ban and its related compensation program remain a total waste and an affront to law-abiding Canadians.Gary Mauser is a professor emeritus at Simon Fraser University and a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.