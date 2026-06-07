MAXIME BERNIER: Open letter to Albertans wanting independence

From: Maxime Bernier, Leader of the People’s Party of CanadaDear Albertans,For decades, Ottawa has treated your province not as an equal partner in Confederation, but as a subordinate and an ATM. The unfair equalization formula has taken your wealth for 61 years. You’ve sent billions of dollars and have never received a single penny back.In October 2021, 62% of you voted in a referendum to stop this wealth drain. And nobody is listening to you. Certainly not the Liberals. And not the Conservatives who take your vote for granted while doing nothing for you.You’re right to be enraged. Ottawa blocks your pipelines, strangles your energy sector, kills your jobs, and then demands your money. They want your wealth but deny you the means to earn more.I share your frustration.Now you have a chance to be heard. On October 19, you will answer a critical question:“Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”You have two options: Should Alberta REMAIN a province, or COMMENCE the legal process to hold a binding referendum on separation?The “Remain” option changes nothing. That’s the status quo. Alberta remains a colony of Ottawa’s imperial federalism..That means allowing the federal government to continue interfering into provincial affairs with its unconstitutional laws, regulations, and spending programs on sectors such as healthcare, natural resources development, education, and others.That means pipelines being held hostage to costly carbon capture schemes, industrial carbon taxes killing your competitiveness, no equalization reform, and zero control over immigration.The “Commence the legal process” option is the only way to a strong Alberta. Voting to start the legal process for a secession referendum launches genuine negotiations for greater autonomy for Alberta. It puts a knife to the throat of Ottawa’s establishment. It gives you bargaining power.Poilievre’s fake Conservatives and Carney’s Liberals will work together and promise you autonomy, just like they promised Quebec at the last referendum.The result was the opposite, even with a very close 49/51% vote. More centralization and more trampling of provincial jurisdictions, including another bunch of unconstitutional federal programs created by Justin Trudeau in recent years: national daycare, pharmacare, dental care.Don’t believe them.History shows Ottawa only listens when faced with a credible democratic threat to its authority.The federalist camp will lie and say a “Commence” vote means separation, and also untold catastrophes and the end of the world as we know it. That's not the case..It’s a vote to start negotiations that could, of course, lead to separation, but not necessarily. It’s also a vote for an end to federal imperialism. A vote for autonomy, for fairness, for respect.As in Quebec, that’s very likely what the large majority of voters want in Alberta, and that’s what would be by far the best outcome for everyone.And to genuine Alberta separatists who want a more radical break anyway, I say: be patient.That debate comes later, after a strong “Commence” vote and possibly failed negotiations.The People’s Party of Canada stands with all of you who are fed up with the status quo and want a radical change, whether it’s radical decentralization — as my party has been proposing for years — or outright separation.We support the “Commence” option. We believe in a united Canada, but unity cannot be forced through coercion and constitutional overreach. True unity requires respect for our Constitution.This is your moment, Albertans. The time for decisive action is now.But let's be clear: Ottawa doesn’t listen to polite demands. It doesn’t listen to reason. It only listens to power.Use your power. Vote to COMMENCE this legal process. Vote for a new beginning for you and the country.Sincerely,Maxime BernierLeader, People’s Party of Canada