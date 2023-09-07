Poilievre with $5 million house

Pierre Poilievre uses a rundown house in Vancouver selling for $5 million to make his case against municipal gatekeepers who drive up development costs and thereby make homes unaffordable for many people.

 Pierre Poiilievre

Since buying my home in 2015, I’ve played a game with every politician who tells me they have a 'housing affordability' plan. I put on a worried face and say, “but… I just bought my home. How much cheaper? Will I be underwater on my mortgage!?”

Without fail, every politician starts doing backflips and tells me not to worry. You see, their plan will make every existing home go up in value, while providing plenty of new similar homes at much lower prices and everyone gets a unicorn!

PP wants dense housing near public transit, which is fine, very 15 min City for all the immigrants PP wants to bring in. But established neighborhoods with single detached houses don't want that next door. We pay enough for property tax, which is based mostly on the land the house sits on. We pay a premium to have privacy and not have low rent neighbors overlooking you.

