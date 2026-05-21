Opinion

MCCOURT: New Finance Minister Nixon must scrap Horner’s no-fault auto insurance scheme

Nate Horner’s resignation gives the UCP one last chance to scrap an unconservative reform that could raise premiums, punish good drivers, and strip innocent crash victims of their legal rights.
Crashed Mercedes-Benz CLK Coupe C209
Crashed Mercedes-Benz CLK Coupe C209Courtesy Pujanak/Wikimedia Commons
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