Opinion

McCOURT: UCP no-fault insurance scheme unjust, unnecessary, unconservative, un-Albertan

By eliminating the right to seek compensation from reckless drivers, Alberta's new insurance system sacrifices justice, accountability, and personal responsibility.
Car crash downtown Calgary
Car crash downtown Calgary Courtesy David Bell/CBC
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Alberta
Nate Horner
Car Insurance
Opinion
Opinion Column
No Fault Insurance
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