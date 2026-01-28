Opinion

MCCOURT: No-fault auto insurance? Oh, hail no, Nate Horner!

The UCP’s ‘care-first’ cash grab to protect hail damaged Bentleys.
Crashed Mercedes-Benz CLK Coupe C209
Crashed Mercedes-Benz CLK Coupe C209Courtesy Pujanak/Wikimedia Commons
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Edmonton
Nate Horner
Auto Insurance
Opinion
Opinion Column
No Fault Insurance
Mark McCourt

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news