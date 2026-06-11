Opinion

McCRAE: Globe and Mail admits its Kamloops ‘mass grave’ failure — now other mainstream media must follow

The newspaper’s rare mea culpa raises a pressing question. Will CBC, CTV, Global, and Canada’s political leaders also acknowledge their role in spreading a false narrative that went largely unquestioned?
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