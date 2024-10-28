McCRAE: Needed, a moment of truth on 'murdered children'

A very well-remunerated aboriginal industry lives on the avails of peddling the narrative of murdered indigenous children, writes former Manitoba attorney general James C. McCrae. He contends that apart from being fundamentally dishonest at root, it is borderline abusive to children. Still, the federal government supports it. Here, Prime Minister Trudeau takes part in the Tsuut'ina bonnet transfer ceremony in March 4th, 2016, in Alberta, not long after he came to power. Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister