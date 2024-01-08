Opinion

McCRAE: Residential schools didn't hold back the Marchand family

Len Marchand Jr. was appointed BC Chief Justice in December last year. He is the first indigenous person to be appointed to that position in the history of British Columbia. His predecessor, Robert Bauman, stepped down in October.
Len Marchand Jr. was appointed BC Chief Justice in December last year. He is the first indigenous person to be appointed to that position in the history of British Columbia. His predecessor, Robert Bauman, stepped down in October.Government of British Columbia
Loading content, please wait...
Indian Residential Schools
Kamloops Indian Residential School
Chief Justice
Len Marchand
IRS
BC Chief Justice

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news