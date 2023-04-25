RCMP vehicle

 

On behalf of the 3,100 RCMP members proudly serving in Alberta, we have many concerns about the inaccurate depiction of the work of RCMP members and contract policing in Alberta, outlined in a story last week on April 21, 2023.

george3
george3

The challenge with this argument is that yes communities can post for an RCMP officer, now if you get one that’s a different story. My county had a posting open for 2 YEARS before they finally just filled it with a sheriff. So this notion that you just ask and you shall receive is not true, you ask and you might receive. I think Albertans just want to be policed with Albertans and it’s not a beef with individual members but rather the organization that has consistently disregarded our laws and flagrantly broke them.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

The RCMP has shown repeatedly that it embraces political interference, and lacks the courage to charge a sitting prime minister. We don't want those sellouts around any more, they have their own messes to clean up. The nerve on them to police us!

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

It must be noted that the writers of this article are Prairie Region Directors for the National Police Federation. So, definitely biased. One of my biggest beefs with the RCMP is that they are headquartered in Ontario even though most of their services are provided in western Canada and the maritimes. Ontario has it’s own OPP handling provincial policing. So, the high-paying, decision-making, executive positions are in Ontario. Just like the federal government, they do not reflect the attitudes of the people that they purport to serve. At least a provincial police service in Alberta would be located top to bottom in Alberta. Decisions made here and accountability found here.

We had an Alberta Provincial Police force from 1917 to 1932 and they reportedly did a great job but were cut during the depression.

rmannia
rmannia

It's not about the RCMP being ineffective, it's about the provinces being less dependent on the federal government in Ottawa.

tessatune
tessatune

Kicking out the RCMP would save Alberta a ton of money. But kicking out the RCMP is NOT the same as kicking out policing. After all, where are those federally paid cops going to go if Alberta fires them? Why, take a job with and for Alberta! Or move to Ottawa. Seems simple to me. We would still employ highly trained officers, without a hostile Alberta hating fed sending in their goons.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

So if you look just below the headline it say “courtesy of the CBC” so now we get state approved news on the WS? This wasn’t intended for us to read, it was intended for the NDP supporters to read, to get them fired up, the CBC is just as despised by me as the RCMP federal Gestapo, and should be removed from this Province, both of them.

Delby
Delby

The Alberta government may 'direct' but Ottawa gives orders. Cities are policed differently from rural areas, so what's good for Red Deer is not what the rural areas need. These columnists are well-intentioned but have no idea about what is good police service in rural areas. Live it, like those who demand a change, then I might listen. The job the RCMP are doing is being rated by the job they have done and it's been decided that that job they are doing and have done is not in the interests of Albertans; e.g. Coutts, High River, the Freedom Convoy.

kicker8ws
kicker8ws

Tainted public servants. Once they go bad you throw them away, you can’t weed out all bad actors they will keep growing. Start with a clean house

PersonOne
PersonOne

I remember High River.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Yup, Slave lake too, I will not trust another RCMP. Believe me, if they could they would do this exact thing to every community at the command of their Ottawa overlords. Just this column alone should be looked at for election interference, why would these people come out in defense of the RCMP, and place all the blame on the Provincial and Rural municipal governments, just as a Provincial election is heating up?

nocows
nocows

Talk about High River and Coutts and we might believe you. When we need you most you cave to your boss Trudeau. Sorry I can't drink your Kool-Aid.

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup]

alicia
alicia

How about a survey of citizens in areas served by RCMP?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

You can spew all you want, but I will never ever trust another RCMP gestapo again, your Federal police force showed it’s colors during the Freedom rally in Ottawa, and it’s all on video, the laughing at average Canadians, the gloating, as you stay at expensive hotels and are expensive food, collected OT, stomped on old ladies with your horses, and generally harassed peaceful protesters, stole their gas out of the back of their trucks, the lost is endless as to the evil things you did at the behest of governments. So please spare me the crocodile tears about what you do, because in this Albertans eyes, you are no longer trusted, never will I look at an RCMP and feel the way I did just 4 short years ago.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Well said, agree 100%

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup]

free the west
free the west

Well my response to this is simple. The RCMP is controlled by the regime in Ottawa and they do not have our best interests at heart.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Agree 100%, this column is another attempt by the Ottawa regime to influence our provincial election, listen to these guys, placing blame on the Provincial and rural municipal governments, this column just adds to this list of disdain I have for the RCMP.

