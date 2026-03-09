MCGREGOR: Canada is gambling with its US alliance — it won't end well

Scott A. McGregor is a senior fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy and managing partner of Close Hold Intelligence Consulting Ltd.There is a comforting idea making the rounds in Canada: stay neutral, keep everyone calm, and we will be fine. We can distance ourselves from the United States (US) without losing the benefits of the alliance and let markets and multilateral forums do the heavy lifting.It sounds smart. It is also risky.Two ideas sit at the centre of this argument, and both need plain language.Grey zone pressure is coercion that stays below open conflict, like constant shoving in a crowded hallway. No single push starts a fight, but the pattern shapes how people move, what they say, and what they accept. States and their proxies use grey zone methods because they are deniable and cheap. They include illicit finance, influence campaigns, cyber intrusions, regulatory gaming, diaspora intimidation, and targeted trade pressure.Credibility hedging is the belief that Canada can look reliable to everyone while committing fully to no one. The hope is that reputation, legal language, and market confidence will discourage retaliation if Canada drifts between camps. In practice, hedging often reads as hesitation.This matters because Canada is not in a routine trade dispute. Canada sits inside a tightening contest between a US-led security and economic system and a set of revisionist powers that test seams in allied networks, then exploit the friction they create. These actors do not need a conventional fight. They need ambiguity, delay, and division..In that environment, credibility is not a free-floating asset. It attaches to behaviour. Allies measure reliability by what Canada enforces, what it resists, and what it accepts in cost. They do not measure it by how carefully Canada explains itself.Canada’s security and prosperity rest on practical trust with the US. That trust powers intelligence sharing, NORAD, law enforcement co-operation, technology access, and capital flows. Most of that machinery runs quietly in the background. Canadians notice it only when it slows down.Here is what quiet erosion can look like.If intelligence sharing slows or becomes more restricted, Canada gets less warning time. That can mean later alerts on foreign interference activity. It can mean fewer leads on transnational criminal finance moving through banks, real estate, and trade. It can mean reduced insight into cyber threats that hit hospitals, energy systems, and public services. None of this requires a dramatic break. A few more caveats and delays can compound quickly.If Washington questions Canadian enforcement on sanctions, export controls, and beneficial ownership, Canadian firms can face heavier screening. Border frictions rise. Compliance costs rise. Investment decisions shift. Supply chains reroute. Ordinary Canadians feel that through higher prices, fewer opportunities, and more vulnerability to disruption.That is why the timing of any China softening matters. If Ottawa relaxes China-facing measures while North America approaches another hard round of trade and security bargaining, the signal will not land as nuance. It will land as hedging. In a security-first environment, intent does not rescue perception..Some argue Europe can offset any cooling in US confidence. Europe matters, but it cannot replace North America. The European Union is not a continental security guarantor for Canada. Europe does not backstop our air defence. Europe does not provide the same day-to-day intelligence depth on threats in our neighbourhood. Europe is also consumed by its own near-abroad pressures and resource constraints. Sympathy is not protection.Others argue Canada can lean into middle-power coalitions. Coalition building helps. It does not substitute for the anchor relationship that secures Canada’s geography, technology access, and economic base. Canada influences outcomes through integration and trust, not by bluffing about strategic room that does not exist.Markets will not save this strategy either. Markets punish uncertainty. They do not reward clever ambiguity from a country that depends on external capital, stable trade, and predictable security arrangements. If investors start pricing Canada as a higher-risk partner inside a contested system, Canada pays first. Canada pays through borrowing costs, weaker investment appetite, and slower growth.None of this calls for subservience. It calls for realism.Canada should treat credibility as something it builds over time, not a slogan. Canada builds credibility by tightening up rules at home and being clear about its alliances. That starts with real enforcement against money laundering and sanctions dodging. It also means showing who truly owns companies and property, so bad actors cannot hide behind shell firms. And it means fixing the weak spots in our system that foreign actors and criminal networks keep exploiting.A good alliance is like a safety net. You maintain it before you fall. You do not test it by stepping away and hoping your reputation will keep it tight.Canada’s best strategic advantage has always been simple. Canada is predictable, reliable, and aligned. In a world of grey-zone coercion, that reliability is not a weakness. It is the shield.Scott A. McGregor is a senior fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy and managing partner of Close Hold Intelligence Consulting Ltd. He is co-author of The Mosaic Effect: How the Chinese Communist Party Started a Hybrid War in America’s Backyard.